Video – Juventus Women secure Champions League spot with thrilling draw in Milan

May 1, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On Sunday afternoon, Juventus Women secured their runners-up spot in Serie A with an entertaining 3-3 draw against their hosts Milan.

The Bianconere may have lost the Scudetto crown to Roma, but the second-place finish will ensure them Champions League football next season.

Joe Montemurro’s girls broke the deadlock through Paulina Nystrom after just 11 seconds. Martina Lenzini doubled the lead, but the Rossonere surged back with back-to-back goals.

Nystrom managed to restore Juve’s lead in the 64th minute, but the hosts leveled the scoring once again.

