On Sunday, Napoli Women hosted Juventus at the Stadio Giuseppe Piccolo in the ninth round of the Serie A campaign.

The Partenopei took an early lead through Valentina Gallazzi who pounced on a mistake from Martina Lenzini.

Nevertheless, Arianna Caruso led the Bianconere comeback, first by delivering the equalizer with a stunning lob and then converting a spot kick won by Lindsey Thomas.

The latter then added her name to the scoresheet in the dying minute thanks to Lineth Beerensteyn’s assist to end the encounter 3-1.

Juventus remain second in the table with 24 points, three behind Roma who still boast a perfect record.