On Sunday, Inter Women hosted Juventus Women in the first round of the Serie A Championship Group (which includes the clubs that finished the regular season in Top 5).

The Bianconere needed a win to maintain their slim hopes of pipping Roma for the top spot, but ultimately had to settle for a draw.

The Nerazzurre took the lead from the spot. Cristiana Girelli had the chance to equalize from a similar position, but was thwarted by the post. Nevertheless, she managed to atone himself on her second attempt.

Inter restored their lead in the second half, but Juve managed to turn the result upside-down. Yet, they couldn’t maintain their advantage, allowing their hosts to snatch a draw in the 86th minute.