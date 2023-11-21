In the female version of the Derby d’Italia, Juventus Women hosted Inter Women at the Lamarmora Stadium in the eighth round of Serie A.

The Bianconere had no mercy on their foes, hammering them with five unanswered goals.

Five minutes into the match, Joe Montemurro’s girls were already ahead by two goals. Arianna Caruso broke the deadlock and Julia Grosso doubled the lead with a lovely strike.

In the second period, Lindsey Thomas scored a brace while Cristiana Girella added her compulsory by winning and converting a spot kick.