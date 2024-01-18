On Wednesday afternoon, Juventus Women managed to put a foot in the Coppa Italia semis by shipping four goals past their hosts Sampdoria in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Joe Montemurro’s girls produced a stellar display, with Barbara Bonansea leading the charge. The veteran forward scored a personal brace including a stunner in the second half.

Cristiana Girelli was initially denied from the spot but pounced on the rebound to put her name on the scoresheet.

Finally, Maelle Garbino scored the fourth with an absolute long-range scorcher that sailed over the goalkeeper and into the far corner.