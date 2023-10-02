On Sunday, Juventus Women hosted Sampdoria for their first match in their new home ground at Stadio Lamarmora.

The Bianconere broke the deadlock early on when Cristiana Girelli set up Maelle Garbino who delivered a lovely dipping shot.

However, a blunder at the back from Martina Lenzini forced goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin to give away a spot-kick, resulting in the visitors’ equalizer.

Nevertheless, the home side were determined to win. So in the second half, Lineth Beerensteyne produced a wonderful brace, while Girelli nodded home her customary goal.