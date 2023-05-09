Video – Juventus Women squander two-goal lead against Inter

On Saturday, Juventus Women hosted Inter Women for a Serie A fixture in Turin. The Bianconeri took the lead in the second minute of the encounter thanks to a lovely strike from Sofie Junge Pedersen.

In the 15th minute, Sofia Cantore finished a play started by Barbara Bonansea to double the Old Lady’s lead.

However, Joe Montemurro’s girls wasted some clear-cut chances and eventually squandered the lead when the Nerazzurri scored goals in the 75th and 92nd minutes to secure a 2-2 draw.

The Bianconere had already ensured a second-place finish behind newly-crowned champions Roma.