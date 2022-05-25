Bonansea Juventus
Video – Juventus Women star Bonansea inducted into Calcio Hall of Fame

May 25, 2022 - 11:00 pm

On Tuesday, the Italian football federation held its annual Hall of Fame ceremony, and the event included the induction of Juventus Women star Barbara Bonansea.

The winger is one of the most popular figures in Calcio and is considered a pioneer for female football in the country. The Biancoener star revealed her pride at receiving such an honor.

The annual event also saw Milan, Lazio and Italy legend Alessandro Nesta entering the Hall of Fame.

