Video – Juventus Women star Bonansea expresses happiness after contract renewal

Since the launching of the club in 2017, Barbara Bonansea has been a stalwart for Juventus Women. The legendary winger helped the club win the Scudetto title on four occasions, and the fifth is around the corner.

Therefore, the club has announced the renewal of the 30-year-old’s contract until 2024. In an interview with the Bianconere’s social accounts, the Azzurre star expressed her happiness to remain at the club that has become like a family to her and earn the faith of the society.