Bonansea Juventus
Club News

Video – Juventus Women star Bonansea expresses happiness after contract renewal

May 5, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Since the launching of the club in 2017, Barbara Bonansea has been a stalwart for Juventus Women. The legendary winger helped the club win the Scudetto title on four occasions, and the fifth is around the corner.

Therefore, the club has announced the renewal of the 30-year-old’s contract until 2024. In an interview with the Bianconere’s social accounts, the Azzurre star expressed her happiness to remain at the club that has become like a family to her and earn the faith of the society.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

rovella

Juventus loanee ready to return against his parent club

May 5, 2022

Juventus striker had more goal attempts than any other in Serie A

May 5, 2022

Juventus celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 5th of May

May 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.