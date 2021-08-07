Hurtig Olympic medal
Video – Juventus Women star earns Olympic silver medal

August 7, 2021 - 8:00 pm

Despite the latest media storm surrounding the Juventus Women team, Lina Hurtig made the news for the right reasons.

Although Sweden felt just short from winning the Olympic tournament in Tokyo, the Bianconeri star earned the silver medal following her national team’s defeat at the hands of Canada in the final. Hurtig entered the match as a second half substitute.

The club’s official YouTube channel paid tribute for their player by uploading a compilation video containing all of her goals in the famous black and white jersey.

