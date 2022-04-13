Video – Juventus Women star Girelli scores crucial winner for Italy in WC qualifiers

Reminiscently to the men’s World Cup qualifiers, the women’s qualifiers saw Italy and Switzerland locked in the same group.

Nonetheless, the Azzurre found themselves a savior in Juventus Women star Cristiana Girelli who broke the deadlock with a stunning late freekick to secure an absolutely crucial victory that put Italy on top of the group ahead of the final two rounds.

The Italians heavily relied on the Juventus block, which also included the likes Barbara Bonansea, Valentina Cernoia, Arianna Caruso and captain Sara Gama.