Video – Juventus Women star Julia Grosso confirms Italian stereotypes

This season, Olympic gold medalist Julia Grosso made her big career step-up by joining Juventus. The midfielder is a Canadian citizen of Italian origins.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel asked the player about some of the most famous Italian stereotypes, and she either had to confirm it or to deny it.

On most occasions, Grosso answered with a “yes”, explaining how Italians can be loud, how they talk while using their hands and their eagerness to appear fashionable even during training sessions.