julia grosso
Club News

Video – Juventus Women star Julia Grosso confirms Italian stereotypes

April 21, 2022 - 1:00 am

This season, Olympic gold medalist Julia Grosso made her big career step-up by joining Juventus. The midfielder is a Canadian citizen of Italian origins.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel asked the player about some of the most famous Italian stereotypes, and she either had to confirm it or to deny it.

On most occasions, Grosso answered with a “yes”, explaining how Italians can be loud, how they talk while using their hands and their eagerness to appear fashionable even during training sessions.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Enzo Fernandez

Juventus reportedly monitoring young River Plate midfielder

April 21, 2022
Frattesi

Juventus and Inter have foreign company in the race for rising Serie A star

April 21, 2022

Marseille president heaps praise on Juventus, Agnelli, Chiellini and Paratici

April 20, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.