Video – Juventus Women star scores the winner for Italy in Algarve Cup

February 17, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Following her winner against Inter in the weekend, Juventus Women star Barbara Bonansea continues her brilliant run of form with her national team.

Italy are currently taking part in the Algarve Cup, which is considered to be prestigious tournament in women’s football.

The Azzurre played their opening fixture against Denmark on Wednesday, and it was Bonansea who decided the match with her lone goal.

The encounter featured several Bianconere players, with Sara Gama, Velentina Cernoia, Martina Lenzini, Cristiana Girelli, Lisa Boattin, Martina Rosucci and Ariana Caruso all representing Italy, while their Juventus teammate Matilde Lundorf Skovsen played for Denmark in the second half.

