Juventus Women legend Cristiana Girelli came off the bench to clinch an 87th-minute winner for Italy in their World Cup opener against Argentina (Watch the highlights in the video below).

The Azzurre had two goals disallowed in the first half as Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti were in offside positions.

Girelli took the field in the second half and managed to win the aerial duel over her marker to direct a brilliant Lisa Boattin cross goalwards.

Following their winning start, the Italians will take on Sweden on July 29 and South Africa on August 2 in their remaining group-stage fixtures.