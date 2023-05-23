Video – Juventus Women suffer 2-4 away defeat against Fiorentina

While it was a miserable weekend for the men’s squad, Juventus Women didn’t fare too much better on their Tuscan trip. The Bianconere were on the receiving end of a 2-4 defeat against Fiorentina Women at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Joe Montemurro’s girls turned the result upside-down at the end of the first half, heading to the dressing room with a 2-1 lead, but a disastrous second period saw the Viola score thrice.

It’s worth noting that this was a meaningless match for Juventus in terms of the standings, as they have already secured a runner-up spot behind crowned champions Roma.

The Bianconener and the Giallorosse will collide in the Coppa Italia final on June 4.