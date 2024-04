In the 23rd round of Serie A, Juventus Women hosted Inter Women at the Lamarmora Stadium.

The Bianconere had the bulk of the chances, but couldn’t translate them into goals. On the other hand, the Nerazzurre were more clinical, scoring through Elisa Polli in the 19th minute and Haley Bugeja after the interval.

Juventus remain second in the table, but Roma Women have already secured the Scudetto for the second year in a row with four matches to spare.