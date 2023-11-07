After collecting five wins from five, Juventus Women and Roma Women both entered the big showdown with a perfect record. However, it was the Giallorosse who prevailed in the direct meetings.

A series of defensive blunders from the Bianconere gifted the reigning Italian champions three goals, including an opener from Manuela Giuliano who celebrated with the famous Paulo Dybala mask, rubbing salt in the wound.

Julio Grosso pulled one back for the home side but it didn’t change much in the final equation.