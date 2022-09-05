Club News, Juventus Women

Video: Juventus Women team members participate in two fun challenges.

September 5, 2022 - 8:00 am

Juventus Women Twitter uploaded two videos of team members participating in a viral challenge and a task set by their coaches.

The first tweet showed a video of two members of the Juventus women participating in the viral “Don’t Spill the Water” challenge.

The second video on Twitter was a challenge set by their coaches; where two team members had to header the ball to the bin and land it inside. The coaches named this challenge, the “Bin Challenge”.

The girls had smiles and a bundle of energy this week and these little games gave them a much well-deserved break after an intense training session this weekend.

 

