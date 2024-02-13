On Saturday evening, Juventus Women thrashed Como Women by five goals to get back to winning ways following last weekend’s defeat against Roma.

The Bianconere broke the deadlock through Maelle Garbino. The legendary Cristiana Girelli then took over, scoring a first-half header before sealing her brace after the interval.

Lisa Boattin pounced on a loose ball to make it four with a powerful low drive, while Lindsey Thomas came off the bench to place the final nail in Como’s coffin.

Juventus remain in second place after 16 rounds, eight points adrift from Roma.