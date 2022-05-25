Women Coppa Italia
Club News

Video – Juventus Women win Coppa Italia following come-from-behind victory

May 25, 2022 - 5:00 pm

After lifting the Scudetto title and the Italian Super Cup, Juventus Women confirmed their dominance over Calcio by winning the Coppa Italia on Sunday at Roma’s expense.

The Bianconere found themselves trailing after giving away a penalty in the first half. Nevertheless, Joe Montemurro’s girls earned a late spot kick which also resulted in a dismissal. Cristiana Girelli converted the penalty kick at the 80th minute, and captain Sara Gama produced the winner with a fine volley four minutes later.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

De Ligt

Report: EPL giants ready to launch onslaught for Juventus defender

May 25, 2022
Chiellini

“I hated him as an opponent” – Former Juventus midfielder on Chiellini

May 25, 2022

Experienced winger ready to join Juventus but Allegri is having second thoughts

May 25, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.