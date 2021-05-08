Video – Juventus Women win their fourth straight Scudetto title

Whilst the men failed to deliver the goods this season, Juve’s ladies made up for it by winning their fourth Scudetto title in a row.
The Bianconeri women beat Napoli 2-0 on Saturday night thanks to goals from likely suspects Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea.
Therefore, Rita Guarino’s side took their tally to 60 points, with their closest competitors being Milan at 49 points, which mathematically secured the title.
Juve’s official Twitter account posted several videos showcasing the celebration of the women in black and white with the hashtag being #F4BULOUS.
This team has only been founded in 2017, but took no time at all to launch an absolutely dominant winning dynasty.
Well done, ladies!
𝚄𝚗𝚋𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚗. 𝚄𝚗𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚘𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚋𝚕𝚎. 𝚄𝚗𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍.
Quite simply, a #𝗙𝟰𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗦 fairy tale! 😎🏆#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/hORmgSMu65
— #F4BULOUS🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@JuventusFCWomen) May 8, 2021
🎶😎 #F4BULOUS…. THAT'S US! 4️⃣🇮🇹#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/b0e8WPUtFh
— #F4BULOUS🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@JuventusFCWomen) May 8, 2021
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗿𝗲 #𝗙𝟰𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗦! 🤩🏆#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/Gf3wy8z3D4
— #F4BULOUS🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@JuventusFCWomen) May 8, 2021
