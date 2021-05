Video – Juventus Women win their fourth straight Scudetto title

Whilst the men failed to deliver the goods this season, Juveโ€™s ladies made up for it by winning their fourth Scudetto title in a row.

The Bianconeri women beat Napoli 2-0 on Saturday night thanks to goals from likely suspects Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea.

Therefore, Rita Guarinoโ€™s side took their tally to 60 points, with their closest competitors being Milan at 49 points, which mathematically secured the title.

Juveโ€™s official Twitter account posted several videos showcasing the celebration of the women in black and white with the hashtag being #F4BULOUS.

This team has only been founded in 2017, but took no time at all to launch an absolutely dominant winning dynasty.

Well done, ladies!