Video – Juventus Women win their fourth straight Scudetto title

Whilst the men failed to deliver the goods this season, Juve’s ladies made up for it by winning their fourth Scudetto title in a row.

The Bianconeri women beat Napoli 2-0 on Saturday night thanks to goals from likely suspects Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea.

Therefore, Rita Guarino’s side took their tally to 60 points, with their closest competitors being Milan at 49 points, which mathematically secured the title.

Juve’s official Twitter account posted several videos showcasing the celebration of the women in black and white with the hashtag being #F4BULOUS.

This team has only been founded in 2017, but took no time at all to launch an absolutely dominant winning dynasty.

Well done, ladies!