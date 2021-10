Following their opening win in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in Switzerland, Juventus tried to earn their second victory in a row when they hosted Chelsea at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Blues took the lead after half an hour of play through Erin Cuthbert, but Barbara Bonansea grabbed a quick equalizer.

Despite their brave performance, the Italians came out empty-handed, as Pernille Harder scored the winner for Chelsea in the second half.