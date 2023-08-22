On Sunday, Kenan Yildiz made his senior Juventus debut, replacing Dusan Vlahovic in the final minutes of the 3-0 win over Udinese.

Although the 18-year-old displayed glimpses of brilliance in his short cameo, Allegri was irked by one particular factor that had nothing to do with the teenager’s undisputed skillset: His hair.

The Juventus manager praised the young starlet after the match but said that the latter must get a new haircut on Monday since he had to refix it almost “a hundred times” during his cameo.

Well, the boss demanded and the player obliged, posting a video of himself getting a new haircut, much to Allegri’s delight.