On Wednesday, Juventus resumed training as they began their preparations for the big weekend clash against Roma.

After their disappointed showing against Sampdoria on Monday, fans and observers alike chastised the Bianconeri for their incoherent style of play and their lack of creativity.

So as we can see in the video posted by the club’s official YouTube channel, club manager Max Allegri heavily focused on passing drills and off the ball movement during the training session.