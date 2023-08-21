In what turned out to be a pleasant evening for Juventus, Max Allegri’s men started their Serie A campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over their hosts Udinese.

With a healthy first-half lead in hand, the Bianconeri dropped the tempo in the second period, with the manager making some experiments.

In the final stages of the encounter, Allegri handed Kenan Yildiz his senior Juventus debut, albeit in a brief cameo.

Nevertheless, the 18-year-old was still able to display one glimpse of brilliance, showcasing his incredibly quick feet.

The teenage sensation almost easily dribbled past his marker, forcing the opposition to commit a foul.