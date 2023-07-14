Luis Hasa
Video – Juventus youngster Luis Hasa provides two assists as Italy U19 reach Euro final

July 14, 2023 - 5:00 pm

On Thursday evening, Italy U19 overcame Spain U19 in a thrilling battle to reach the final of the European Championship.

Juventus U19 midfielder Luis Hasa was one of the main stars of the show, delivering two assists for his teammates in a match that ended in a 3-2 victory for the Azzurrini.

Following a goalless first half, the semi-final encounter came to life after the break. But while the Spaniards managed to equalize twice, Hasa’s corner kick allowed Luca Lipani to head home the winner.

The Azzurrini will take on Portugal in the final on Sunday.

