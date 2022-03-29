Video – Juventus youngster Miretti scores for Italy U-19 as Azzurrini rout Finland

Last Saturday, the Italian U-19 national travelled to Finland for a European championship qualifying match.

The Azzurrini featured some familiar faces for Juventus fans, including the young Fabio Miretti, who has been on a roll as of late.

The 18-year-old broke the deadlock for Italy from a spot kick that was earned thanks to his Bianconeri teammate Gabriele Mulazzi.

The Italians punished the hapless Finnish with another three goals, including a brace from Degnand Wilfried Gnonto, as the final score showed 4-0.