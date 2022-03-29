Fabio Miretti
Club News

Video – Juventus youngster Miretti scores for Italy U-19 as Azzurrini rout Finland

March 29, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Last Saturday, the Italian U-19 national travelled to Finland for a European championship qualifying match.

The Azzurrini featured some familiar faces for Juventus fans, including the young Fabio Miretti, who has been on a roll as of late.

The 18-year-old broke the deadlock for Italy from a spot kick that was earned thanks to his Bianconeri teammate Gabriele Mulazzi.

The Italians punished the hapless Finnish with another three goals, including a brace from Degnand Wilfried Gnonto, as the final score showed 4-0.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Raspadori

Sassuolo CEO heaps praise on Juventus target: “The intelligence of a super champion”

March 29, 2022
chiellini

Two Juventus players in Italy’s expected lineup: Chiellini’s swansong?

March 29, 2022
de sciglio

Juventus duo leaning closer towards contract renewals

March 29, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.