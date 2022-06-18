Video – Juventus youngster Rovella leads Italy U-21 to European Championships

After beating the Republic of Ireland, Italy U-21 have sealed their ticket for the 2023 UEFA European Championships U-21. The Azzurrini toped their qualifying group, while sending the Irish to playoffs following a 4-1 victory.

As usual, Juventus youngster Nicolò Rovella played an integral part in the team’s success. The midfielder broke the deadlock with a well-taken spot kick.

He should have had an assist to his name following a fabulous corner kick delivery, but Mattia Viti bizarrely headed it wide in front of an open goal.