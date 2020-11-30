Video: Juventus youth Cristiano Jnr is well on way to emulating his father

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only footballing brain in his family, as his son not only appears to have a love for the game, but the hunger to be amongst the best.

The 10 year-old has his father’s knack for goals and assists, as well as having amazing ball control, and should he keep that love for the game he could well take over from his Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest the game has to offer.

Cristiano’s son could well become a more important asset to the club over the coming years, and one can only hope that the two Cristiano’s will remain in Turing for years to come.

Patrick