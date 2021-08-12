Video – Juventus YouTube channel trolls Allegri with “Buona Giornata” montage

Massimiliano Allegri surely is a funny character. If you don’t believe us, just ask Leonardo Bonucci.

The returning tactician turned 54 on Wednesday, and Juve’s social media team decided to celebrate the occasion in their very own strange way.

The club’s YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every “Buona Giornata” from the tactician during his time at the club – or at least a massive number of it.

This line is the Italian version of “have a nice day”, and Max has been known to use it in order to signal the end of every press conference.

Good luck watching this one until the very end!