Video: Juventus’s defence is carved open as Villarreal draw level

Dani Parejo has levelled the scores in tonight’s Champions League clash between Juventus and Villarreal.

Dusan Vlahovic took just 33 seconds to score his debut goal in the competition, but the home team quickly got on top of the play.

While they were unable to find an equaliser before the break, they managed to find that breakthrough with 25 minutes remaining on the clock, and the pass and run to split the defence deserves plenty of credit.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Will Juve be happy with the 1-1 scoreline or will they chase the early advantage?

Patrick