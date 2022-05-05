Video – Juve’s comeback against Bologna put them on the cusp of Scudetto triumph

On this day in 2018, Juventus hosted Roberto Donadoni’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium. Max Allegri’s men were still embroiled in a tense title race against Napoli, but had the upper hand.

However, the Bianconeri started on the wrong foot, as Daniele Rugani gave away a soft penalty kick. Daniele Verdi converted it to give the visitors an unexpected lead.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady staged a second half comeback, and it all started with Sebastian De Maio’s own goal. Sami Khedira then gave his side the lead following a mistimed jump form Antonio Mirante, and Paulo Dybala sealed the win with a third goal.