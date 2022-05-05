Club News

Video – Juve’s comeback against Bologna put them on the cusp of Scudetto triumph

May 6, 2022 - 12:00 am

On this day in 2018, Juventus hosted Roberto Donadoni’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium. Max Allegri’s men were still embroiled in a tense title race against Napoli, but had the upper hand.

However, the Bianconeri started on the wrong foot, as Daniele Rugani gave away a soft penalty kick. Daniele Verdi converted it to give the visitors an unexpected lead.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady staged a second half comeback, and it all started with Sebastian De Maio’s own goal. Sami Khedira then gave his side the lead following a mistimed jump form Antonio Mirante, and Paulo Dybala sealed the win with a third goal.

