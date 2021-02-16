Video – Juve’s final preparations before heading to Porto

Juventus are set to resume their European campaign when they travel to meet Porto in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
The Bianconeri’s official twitter account released a video on Tuesday morning showing the players’ arrival to the final training session before the flight towards Portugal.
Starting our #FCPJuve prep! ⭐️💪
Watch our #JuveUCL training session LIVE on @JuventusTV
February 16, 2021
Later in the day, the Old Lady’s social media team posted images of the training session, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa, in what seemed to be a high intensity practice.
💪🏃♂️ 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙋𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙤! ⭐
📸
February 16, 2021
