Video – Juve’s final preparations before heading to Porto

Juventus are set to resume their European campaign when they travel to meet Porto in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri’s official twitter account released a video on Tuesday morning showing the players’ arrival to the final training session before the flight towards Portugal.

Later in the day, the Old Lady’s social media team posted images of the training session, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa, in what seemed to be a high intensity practice.