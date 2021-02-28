Video: Juve’s #GoalOfTheDay from club legends

Juventus have shared their #GoalOfTheDay on their Twitter page, and it was a delight from Giancarlo Marocchi.

The midfielder wasn’t known for scoring bucket-loads of goals, but he didn’t half come up with some gems.

Today’s goal came from 1995, and you can see Gianluca Vialli lay it off for his Italian team-mate to fire home from just outside the box, the goal which gave us the away goal in Frankfurt.

We went onto eliminate the German side 4-1 on aggregate with a 3-0 win in Turin, before going onto reach the final, only to lose to fellow Italian giants Parma.

Do you remember any of Marocchi’s goals?

