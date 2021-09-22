Video: Juve’s lead is short-lived as Spezia quickly respond with the goal

Spezia have levelled the scoring against Juventus thanks to Emmanuel Gyasi’s effort.

The Old Lady had only just broken the deadlock moments ago thanks to Moise Kean’s neatly taken effort, but they will be ruing their luck having been pegged back.

I’ve watched the replay a number of times and cannot figure out if Gyasi’s strike flicks up off the defender and into the goal, or whether the Ghanaian forward scored with an incredible chip.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

The home side appear to be growing into the tie, and the manager may well need to rally the troops at half-time.

Patrick