Video – Juve’s Martina Rosucci made it snow

Even in the freezing weather, the Juventus ladies never fail to put on a show.

The official Juventus official account has retweeted a video posted by the Juventus Women account.

The clip is taken from the Bianconeri’s recent encounter against the Empoli ladies.

Martina Rosucci’s strike hit the woodwork, and her teammate Andrea Staskova scored on the rebound.

However, a slow motion replay shows how a quantity of ice fell off the woodwork after being hit with the ball which made for an incredible scene.