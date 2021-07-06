Video: Juve’s Morata levels the score with Italy as Euro 2020 semi-final heads toward ET

Italy and Spain look on course to head into extra-time after Alvaro Morata fired Spain level late on.

The European Championships has been full of exciting, tight matchups, and tonight’s encounter is no different as we look set to head into extra-time.

Italy have marginally been the best side, but we look destined to play an extra 30 minutes of football thanks to Alvaro Morata’s goal late on, which has sent cancelled out club team-mate Chiesa’s opening goal.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Can Italy get themselves over the line this evening?

Patrick