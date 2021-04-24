Club News

Video – Juve’s Top 10 goals away at Fiorentina

April 24, 2021 - 10:30 pm

Ahead of awaited clash against Fiorentina on Sunday, Juve’s official YouTube channel released a video containing ten of the best goals scored away at Florence.

This list included goals scored in the recent years, including Rodrigo Bentancur’s slalom, Gonzalo Higuain’s superb finish, and Mario Mandzukic’s vicious volley.

Nonetheless, the video also contained some blasts from the past, including Diego’s dribble and finish, a strike from Zinedine Zidane, and an electric guitar celebration from Mauro Camoranesi.

Tell us which one is your favorite.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Ronaldo ranked as the second richest player in the world

April 24, 2021
Moise Kean

Kean: “Juventus will always remain in my heart”

April 24, 2021

Video – Flashback to Juve’s 5-0 hammering of Fiorentina

April 24, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.