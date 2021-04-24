Video – Juve’s Top 10 goals away at Fiorentina

Ahead of awaited clash against Fiorentina on Sunday, Juve’s official YouTube channel released a video containing ten of the best goals scored away at Florence.

This list included goals scored in the recent years, including Rodrigo Bentancur’s slalom, Gonzalo Higuain’s superb finish, and Mario Mandzukic’s vicious volley.

Nonetheless, the video also contained some blasts from the past, including Diego’s dribble and finish, a strike from Zinedine Zidane, and an electric guitar celebration from Mauro Camoranesi.

Tell us which one is your favorite.