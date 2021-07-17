Dybala
Video – Juve’s Top 5 plays of the season, including Ronaldo, Dybala and Chiesa

July 17, 2021 - 11:00 pm

Juve’s preparations for the next campaign are already underway, but the club’s official Twitter account took us back to last season, dropping a video containing the Top 5 plays from 2020/21.

First on the list was Federico Chiesa’s dribble on the right wing before laying the ball towards Cristiano Ronaldo who opened the deadlock against Napoli.

The Portuguese was himself the next entry on the list with his no-look pass versus Inter. Paulo Dybala joins in with his spectacular dribble in Bologna’s penalty box before setting up Alvaro Morata with a lob.

Cristiana Girelli represents Juventus Women with her splendid ball control, whilst Hamza Rafia completes the list by pulling off the infamous “Zidane Roulette” with the U-23 squad.

