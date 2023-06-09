Video – Juve’s Turicchia provides the assist for Italy U20 opener in WC semi-final

Italy U20 extended their glorious run by reaching the final of the U20 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over South Korea.

For his part, Juventus Next Gen starlet Riccardo Turicchia provided the assist for Cesare Casadei’s opener, allowing the latter to score his seventh strike in the tournament.

While the Asians managed to equalize from the spot, a stunning late freekick from 17-year-old Simone Pafundi booked the Azzurri’s sot in Sunday’s grand finale against Uruguay.