Turicchia
Club News

Video – Juve’s Turicchia provides the assist for Italy U20 opener in WC semi-final

June 9, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Italy U20 extended their glorious run by reaching the final of the U20 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over South Korea.

For his part, Juventus Next Gen starlet Riccardo Turicchia provided the assist for Cesare Casadei’s opener, allowing the latter to score his seventh strike in the tournament.

While the Asians managed to equalize from the spot, a  stunning late freekick from 17-year-old Simone Pafundi booked the Azzurri’s sot in Sunday’s grand finale against Uruguay.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Frattesi

Juventus could include three youngsters as counterparts for Frattesi

June 9, 2023
milik

Allegri hoping to maintain Milik but Marseille reject Juventus proposal

June 9, 2023
Zaniolo

Chiesa’s replacement: Juventus hold talks with the agent of Italy duo

June 9, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.