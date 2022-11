Moise Kean is currently the man of the hour in Turin. After scoring the winner in Verona, he guided Juventus towards a 3-0 win over Lazio with a personal brace.

The Italian broke the deadlock with a fabulous lob that went over Ivan Provedel before dropping in goal. The official Serie A YouTube channel recognized it as the fifth best strike from Round 15.

Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson was the author of the best goal of the weekend, beating Napoli’s Eljif Elmas for the top spot.