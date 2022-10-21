Moise Kean
Video – Kean settles the nerves with an early goal against Empoli

October 21, 2022 - 7:59 pm

It seems that Moise Kean likes to score against Empoli, grabbing his second in two seasons to put the Binaconeri one up at the Allianz Stadium this evening.

Felip Kostic was the architect with a beautiful inswinger that Kean got to through two hapless Empoli defenders.

This is the perfect start for Juventus and they now have to push forward and build on this lead, not fall backwards as they have done in recent weeks.

    Reply martinn October 21, 2022 at 8:45 pm

    two shots on target in 45 minutes, so proud! * but we`re winning * lol. #BanterEra

