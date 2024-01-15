Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz isn’t only winning over the fans with his superb displays and outrageous strikes but also with his heart-warming gestures.
In the aftermath of the Old Lady’s thumping 4-0 win over Frosinone in the Coppa Italia, the 18-year-old striker insisted on handing his shirt to a young Juventus supporter in the crowd.
The Turkish star asked the steward to give his jersey to a child who will certainly cherish the memory for life.
Kenan making a young fan's day 🥹🩳 pic.twitter.com/iJgk66kxqG
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 14, 2024
