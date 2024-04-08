In the final minute of the match against Fiorentina, we witnessed an interesting scene involving Juventus coach Max Allegri and the young Kenan Yildiz.

After stealing the ball, the Bianconeri embarked on a promising counterattack. Nevertheless, the tactician was looking to run down the clock, so he could be seen in the video below shouting at the youngster, urging him to run towards the corner flag.

Nevertheless, the Turkish teenager was eager to produce something more meaningful. Therefore, he ignored the manager’s instructions and instead headed towards the center of the pitch, winning a freekick that Carlos Alcaraz later squandered.