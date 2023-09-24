After back-to-back defeats, Juventus Next Gen earned their first victory of the Serie C season, beating their hosts Ancona 2-1, with Kenan Yildiz producing a superb display.

The 18-year-old has been a part of Max Allegri’s senior squad since the start of the season, but he spent his weekend among Massimo Brambilla’s ranks.

The teenager scored his first senior goal from a wonderful solo effort. He skipped past his maker before riffling his shot into the roof of the net.

The hosts managed to equalize, but the Turkish sensation put Leonardo Cerri through on goal with a sublime assist which culminated in the winner.