Video – Kenan Yildiz scores spectacular equalizer for Juventus U19 against Atalanta

On Friday, Atalanta U19 hosted Juventus U19 in the 21st round of the Primavera 1 division. The Orobici took the lead through an own goal from Andrea Valdesi in the 37th minute

Nonetheless, 17-year-old Kenan Yildiz pulled off another masterpiece in the 74th minute to secure an away draw for Paolo Montero’s men.

The Turkish striker played a give-and-go with his teammate before dribbling past his markers and sending a superb strike towards the top corner.