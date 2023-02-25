Kenan Yildiz
Club News

Video – Kenan Yildiz scores spectacular equalizer for Juventus U19 against Atalanta

February 25, 2023 - 8:00 pm

On Friday, Atalanta U19 hosted Juventus U19 in the 21st round of the Primavera 1 division. The Orobici took the lead through an own goal from Andrea Valdesi in the 37th minute

Nonetheless, 17-year-old Kenan Yildiz pulled off another masterpiece in the 74th minute to secure an away draw for Paolo Montero’s men.

The Turkish striker played a give-and-go with his teammate before dribbling past his markers and sending a superb strike towards the top corner.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cassano

Antonio Cassano explains why Di Maria isn’t enough for Juventus

February 25, 2023
Augusto

Gazzetta names four exciting Serie A players on Juve’s shortlist

February 25, 2023
di maria

Positive signals on Di Maria’s potential renewal at Juventus

February 25, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.