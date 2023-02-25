Video – Kenan Yildiz scores spectacular equalizer for Juventus U19 against Atalanta

On Friday, Atalanta U19 hosted Juventus U19 in the 21st round of the Primavera 1 division. The Orobici took the lead through an own goal from Andrea Valdesi in the 37th minute
Nonetheless, 17-year-old Kenan Yildiz pulled off another masterpiece in the 74th minute to secure an away draw for Paolo Montero’s men.
The Turkish striker played a give-and-go with his teammate before dribbling past his markers and sending a superb strike towards the top corner.
𝗟𝗮 𝗝𝘂𝘃𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗼: 1-1 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗹'𝗔𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮‼️
Nell'anticipo della 21^ giornata del campionato Primavera1, la Juve di Montero manca il sorpasso al Lecce capolista e rallenta contro l'Atalanta.#Sportitalia #AtalantaJuventus pic.twitter.com/dekddknTu6
