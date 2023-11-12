Ahead of the club’s encounter against Cagliari, former Juventus stars Sami Khedira and Stephan Lichsteiner returned to salute the black-and-white supporters at the Allianz Stadium.

The 2014 World Cup winner joined the Bianconeri in 2015 on a free transfer and swiftly established himself as a stalwart in Turin. However, injuries and health issues plagued his final years at the club before leaving in 2021.

For his part, the Swiss fullback was a tireless workhorse who relentlessly trotted up and down the right flank. He arrived at Juventus in 2011 and scored the first goal at the Allianz Stadium in an official match.