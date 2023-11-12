Ahead of the club’s encounter against Cagliari, former Juventus stars Sami Khedira and Stephan Lichsteiner returned to salute the black-and-white supporters at the Allianz Stadium.
The 2014 World Cup winner joined the Bianconeri in 2015 on a free transfer and swiftly established himself as a stalwart in Turin. However, injuries and health issues plagued his final years at the club before leaving in 2021.
For his part, the Swiss fullback was a tireless workhorse who relentlessly trotted up and down the right flank. He arrived at Juventus in 2011 and scored the first goal at the Allianz Stadium in an official match.
Two ⚪️⚫️ champions present at #JuveCagliari 🤩
Welcome home, @LichtsteinerSte and @SamiKhedira 👋 pic.twitter.com/NfE3tFPh6m
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) November 11, 2023
