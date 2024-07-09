Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is in Turin ahead of his highly-anticipated transfer to Juventus. The 23-year-old arrived in Italy alongside his father Lilian who represented the club himself between 2001 and 2006.

Italian football journalist Giovanni Albanese posted the video on his X account, showing the Thurams leaving the airport and heading towards Continassa alongside Juventus officials.

Khephren will undergo medical tests before signing his contract to become the third new addition to Thiago Motta’s squad after Douglas Luiz and Michele Di Gregorio.