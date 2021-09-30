Video – Klinsmann and Burley shed light on Juve’s return to their old ways

Following their Champions League victory over Chelsea, Juventus received wide praise from the fans and observers alike for their defensively solid display, as the match ended 1-0 with Federico Chiesa’s strike being the only difference between the two sides.

Jurgen Klinsmann, Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop all agreed that the Bianconeri’s revert to the old ways was the right call following the disappointing spells of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo.

The former managers tried to play a more progressive type of football, but it appears that Max Allegri’s pragmatic style remains the more effective.