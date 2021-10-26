Video – Klinsmann left disappointed by the displays of Inter and Juventus   

Last Sunday, Inter and Juventus shared the spoils at the Giuseppe Meazza following a cagey affair. Paulo Dybala’s late spot kick equalized the score for the Bianconeri who were trailing following Edin Dzeko’s first half goal.

Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann (who once played for Inter) didn’t enjoy the Derby d’Italia clash. The former striker blames the Nerazzurri for dropping too deep in the second half while he criticizes the Bianconeri for their lack of reaction.

The former Tottenham and Bayern Munich man was also surprised by how long it took Max Allegri to introduce Federico Chiesa who he describes as the best player in the team.